Adrian Lam the early favourite to be Wigan Warriors coach in 2020

​Adrian Lam is the early favourite to be Wigan coach next season following Shaun Edwards’ U-turn.



The Warriors confirmed yesterday Edwards would not be taking up the role as agreed because he felt “under-prepared” to succeed Lam, who is here on a one-year deal.

Club owner Ian Lenagan has vowed to give fans the “clarity they deserve” once they have made a decision on the head coaching role.

Lam is 2/1 favourite with Super League’s title-sponsors Betfred to extend his stay and take the helm in 2020.

But former coach Shaun Wane (3/1), Wakefield boss Chris Chester (5/1) and former assistant Paul Deacon – now at Sale Sharks (6/1) – are all on the lean side.

Denis Betts (8/1) and ex-Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan (8/1) are also among the front-runners with the bookmakers.

Lenagan said Edwards informed him on Sunday he would not be joining.

“Now our next steps are to confirm the coaching structure for 2020 and beyond and draw a line under the last few months and give our loyal fans the clarity they deserve,” said Lenagan.

“I’d like to thank our supporters for their patience and understanding in what has proven to be a very difficult situation to navigate and now we can concentrate on building more strong foundations to drive this wonderful club forward. We will announce our plans in due course.”

Other selected odds with Betfred are: Salford coach Ian Watson (12/1), ex-Warrington boss Tony Smith (12/1), ex-NRL coaches Anthony Griffin (12/1), Neil Henry (16/1) and Mick Potter (20/1), captain Sean O’Loughlin (20/1) and Souths assistant Jason Demetriou (20/1).

Cas’ Daryl Powell and Wigan legend Trent Barrett are both (25/1) while there are generous odds being offered on Melbourne’s Craig Bellamy, Wests’ ex-Wigan boss Michael Maguire and Souths coach Wayne Bennett, all 50/1.