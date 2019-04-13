Atmosphere at DW Stadium "suffers from the football rules", says St Helens boss

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus believes the atmosphere at Wigan home games suffers because the DW Stadium is an all-seater.

McManus said he was glad St Helens have terracing to ensure their ground isn’t “soul-less”.

“I think some of the new stadiums have lost a little of that atmosphere,” McManus told this week's League Express.

“I know when we designed the Totally Wicked Stadium we stressed that standing areas were incorporated and it’s the same at Warrington.

“When you build a new ground it’s important that it isn’t a soul-less void. People want to come to a game and enjoy meeting other people and sharing the experience.

“When you look at Wigan’s DW Stadium, it’s a huge cavernous stadium and it suffers from the football rules where people have to sit down and it can affect the atmosphere of a game.”

St Helens visit Wigan on Good Friday with Warriors officials hoping for a bumper attendance.