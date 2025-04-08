Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

RL Commercial has confirmed details regarding the Challenge Cup semi-finals, including venues, dates, kick-off times and TV coverage.

There will be a new venue for this stage of the competition, with York’s LNER Community Stadium hosting it’s first men’s Challenge Cup semi-final when Hull KR face Catalans Dragons on Saturday 10 May, 2:30pm kick-off.

The following day, Warrington Wolves will face Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens, 4:15pm kick-off. Both matches will be shown live by BBC Sport.

Details of the Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals will be confirmed ahead of the quarter-finals, which are on the weekend of April 26-27.

According to RL Commercial, there has been an upward trend of the Challenge Cup this year due to Super League clubs entering at an earlier stage in the last 32, with attendances well up for the third and fourth round on the equivalent stage of the competition in 2024 - almost 35 per cent up in the fourth round of the last 16 last year.

And Saturday’s official attendance of 20,226 at the MKM Stadium for the first Hull derby in the Challenge Cup for 39 years was the highest crowd of a quarter-final or any stand-alone tie outside the final since a 1989 quarter-final between Leeds and Widnes at Headingley.

It was also Hull FC’s highest post-War home crowd in the Challenge Cup, while the aggregate attendance across the four quarter-finals was 36.7 per cent up on the 2024 figures.

The cumulative peak audience for the two quarter-finals shown by BBC Sport - the Hull derby on Saturday, and Warrington v St Helens on Sunday - was more than 1.1million, and Friday’s tie between Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards attracted record viewing figures for Super League+, RL Commercial’s streaming platform.

RL Commercial also state that digital impressions were up more than 120 per cent on the figures for the 2024 quarter-finals (4.7m), with engagements 269 per cent up, video views 314 per cent up, and a 39 per cent increase in follower growth.

Wembley Stadium will host a rugby league-packed Finals Day on Saturday 7 June, with the Year 7 Champion Schools final, Women’s Challenge Cup final, Men’s Challenge Cup final and 1895 Cup final all taking place at the national stadium.