John Bateman and Ryan Sutton are poised to make their NRL debuts after being named in the Canberra side for their opener against Gold Coast Titans.

The former Warriors duo, who left at the end of last season, are both in Ricky Stuart's 17-man squad.

Bateman has been named at loose forward, while prop Sutton is on the bench. They are two of four Brits in the side, alongside Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead.