'Exactly what the international game needed' - former Wigan Warriors star relishing Ashes series
This autumn, England and Australia will go head-to-head in a three-Test series this autumn in the first Rugby League Ashes since 2003. It will also be the first time the two nations have met since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final, which the Kangaroos won 6-0 in Brisbane.
Smithies will be hoping to have another big season in the NRL with Canberra Raiders as he looks to add to his solitary England cap later this year.
“Obviously it’s something I want to be doing at the end of the year after this season, but right now I’m just focusing on playing for Canberra and trying to perform week in, week out, and building some consistency,” Smithies told Australian reporters via the club’s official website. “I feel like stuff like that will take care of itself if you play well for Canberra first.”
There has been an extremely high demand for tickets for all three Test matches at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium and Headingley - with the latter selling out before the tickets even went on general sale due to those who registered for the priority window.
“It’s massive (the return of the Ashes),” said Smithies. “I think it’s huge for the game back home, it’s exactly what the international game needed as well.
“I think one of the games has already sold out, obviously the English fans are keen to see it, so it would be good to be a part of.”
Smithies made his international debut for England in 2023, helping Shaun Wane’s side thrash France 64-0 in a mid-season Test at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.
The 24-year-old came through the famed youth system at Wigan before making his first-team debut in 2019.
After making more than 100 appearances for the Warriors as well as winning a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Super League Grand Final, Smithies made the move to the NRL ahead of the 2024 campaign having signed a three-year deal with Canberra.
The former Siddal junior has already played 28 games for the Raiders so far, including four this season.
He has been joined in Australia’s capital by fellow Halifax native and long-time pal Matty Nicholson, who has scored three tries in four games for Ricky Stuart’s side so far after arriving from Warrington Wolves in the off-season.
“Matty is killing it,” said Smithies. “Obviously he missed out in Round One but in Round Two he took his chance, it’s good to see.
“He’s a hard worker and he definitely deserves it. He’ll keep working hard and keep trying to improve his game, he’s confident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.