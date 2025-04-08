Morgan Smithies in action for England against France in 2023 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Former Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies says the return of the Ashes is ‘huge’ for the British rugby league and is ‘exactly what the international game needed’.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This autumn, England and Australia will go head-to-head in a three-Test series this autumn in the first Rugby League Ashes since 2003. It will also be the first time the two nations have met since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final, which the Kangaroos won 6-0 in Brisbane.

Smithies will be hoping to have another big season in the NRL with Canberra Raiders as he looks to add to his solitary England cap later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously it’s something I want to be doing at the end of the year after this season, but right now I’m just focusing on playing for Canberra and trying to perform week in, week out, and building some consistency,” Smithies told Australian reporters via the club’s official website. “I feel like stuff like that will take care of itself if you play well for Canberra first.”

There has been an extremely high demand for tickets for all three Test matches at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium and Headingley - with the latter selling out before the tickets even went on general sale due to those who registered for the priority window.

“It’s massive (the return of the Ashes),” said Smithies. “I think it’s huge for the game back home, it’s exactly what the international game needed as well.

“I think one of the games has already sold out, obviously the English fans are keen to see it, so it would be good to be a part of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smithies made his international debut for England in 2023, helping Shaun Wane’s side thrash France 64-0 in a mid-season Test at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

The 24-year-old came through the famed youth system at Wigan before making his first-team debut in 2019.

After making more than 100 appearances for the Warriors as well as winning a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Super League Grand Final, Smithies made the move to the NRL ahead of the 2024 campaign having signed a three-year deal with Canberra.

The former Siddal junior has already played 28 games for the Raiders so far, including four this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been joined in Australia’s capital by fellow Halifax native and long-time pal Matty Nicholson, who has scored three tries in four games for Ricky Stuart’s side so far after arriving from Warrington Wolves in the off-season.

“Matty is killing it,” said Smithies. “Obviously he missed out in Round One but in Round Two he took his chance, it’s good to see.

“He’s a hard worker and he definitely deserves it. He’ll keep working hard and keep trying to improve his game, he’s confident.”

Smithies and Nicholson are next in action when Canberra face Parramatta Eels on Saturday.