Iain Thornley in action for Oldham in 2025 | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Former Wigan Warriors centre Iain Thornley has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season after suffering an ACL injury with his current club Oldham.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in Oldham’s win over Featherstone Rovers in the Championship last month but managed to play on and finish the game. However, scans have now confirmed a complete rupture of his ACL.

Thornley, who made 58 appearances for Wigan over two spells with his hometown club, now faces a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery process so he can return for Sean Long’s Oldham side in 2026.

“It looks like my season is over," Thornley told Roughyeds TV. “We thought it was a bit of bone bruising, but after I tried training and felt a bit uneasy underfoot, we had a scan and it has come back as a complete rupture of my ACL.

“I think I have done it in the Featherstone game, we thought it was bruising, and I finished the game somehow. Then I had a week off, got through some training, but in the team run (ahead of Bradford) I felt my knee slip a bit in the warm-up up so we knew something wasn't quite right. So I had a scan and, unfortunately, they told us the worst had happened.

“I felt like we were just getting to the point of the season where things were getting good. It is unfortunate and it hurts, but you laugh; otherwise, you would cry. I will do the rehab and do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible.”

From left to right: Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby and Bevan French celebrate Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup win in 2022 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Oldham coach Long says the Roughyeds will fully support Thornley, who helped Wigan win a Super League and Challenge Cup double back in 2013, as well as helping Matt Peet’s side lift the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022, before going on to enjoy a spell with Wakefield Trinity and now Oldham.

“I'm absolutely gutted for Iain, who is a big player for us and one of our leaders on and off the pitch,” said Wigan-born Long. “We have had a really bad run with injuries already this year, and this one really stings.

“Luckily, Jumah Sambou is now available after suspension, so we hope that Jumah can hit the ground running and find the form that he was showing at the start of the season. But we will miss Iain massively, of that there is no doubt. We wish him all the very best with his recovery.”