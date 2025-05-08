Former Wigan Warriors favourite's daughter lands NRLW contract: 'It feels surreal'

George Carmont in action for Wigan Warriors in 2012 | VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

Former Wigan Warriors favourite George Carmont has seen his daughter, Avery-Rose Carmont, put pen to paper on a contract with the New Zealand Warriors in the National Women’s Rugby League.

The 23-year-old hooker has been confirmed as the final signing for the Warriors’ return to the NRLW competition this season. A local product of the Ōtāhuhu Leopards, Carmont fills the last spot on the 24-strong roster as the Warriors prepare to assemble for pre-season training ahead of their first NRLW campaign since 2000.

Her father, George, had a stellar playing career in the NRL and Super League with Newcastle Knights and Wigan respectively, whilst representing Samoa on the international stage.

Carmont enjoyed five seasons with Wigan between 2008 and 2012, scoring 80 tries in 154 appearances for the Warriors, whilst building one of Super League’s great centre-wing pairings alongside Pat Richards. Carmont, who won 11 caps for his beloved Samoa, helped Michael Maguire’s Wigan side win the Super League Grand Final in 2010 and the Challenge Cup the following year.

And he will now get to see his daughter create her own path name in rugby league, having signed a professional one-year contract with Ron Griffiths’ Warriors in the NRLW.

“I was lucky enough to be invited to a few of the Warriors’ trainings by Ron while still in pre-season for local club footy,” said Carmont, herself selected in the Fetu Samoa squad for the 2023 Pacific Championships.

“I was excited at the opportunity to get a feel of what it was like training in a professional environment, and took the opportunity with both hands to get as many learnings out of it as I could.

“Ron then approached me for a cup of coffee, and I thought it was to give some feedback about how I had been training... no intentions of signing whatsoever. While chatting, he offered me a one-year deal, catching me completely by surprise.

“It still feels surreal to be in the team, but I’m so grateful to even be considered.

“We’ve struggled for pathways in New Zealand, so for Ron to choose a local girl who still has so much learning to do is crazy, but hopefully it motivates more ladies to stay home (in New Zealand) and trust their talent will be noticed. I just want to get in there, work hard and grow my game as much as I can.”

The Warriors have also snapped up Sharnyze Pihema and Ivana Lauitiiti on development contracts, with the latter being the daughter of Super League icon Ali Lauitiiti, who made more than 400 appearances during his career for New Zealand Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, whilst representing New Zealand and Samoa on the international stage.