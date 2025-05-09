Former Wigan Warriors man reportedly secures his new club in the NRL

Ryan Sutton (right) in action for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2023 | Getty Images

Former Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton has reportedly secured his next move in the NRL following his departure from Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old has linked up with Gold Coast Titans for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, according to News Corp.

Sutton became a free agent back in March, having been granted an early release from the final year of his contract with Canterbury Bulldogs in a move that freed up a place in their top 30 squad.

“The club wishes him, and his family, all the best for the future,” a Bulldogs club statement read at the time.

Sutton was limited to just 13 NRL appearances during his time with the Bulldogs, having arrived on a three-year deal from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2023 season. Unfortunately, he has endured an injury-hit two years at Belmore, being limited to just 13 first-grade games.

All 13 of those appearances came in his first season with Canterbury in 2023, whilst he made just one appearance in a New South Wales Cup game in 2024, which was cut short due to a patella tendon injury in his knee, which required surgery. He has yet to feature in the NRL this season.

The former Ince Rose Bridge junior came through the famed academy at his hometown club Wigan, before making his first-team debut back in 2014. He went on to play 118 games for his boyhood club across five seasons, helping the Warriors win two Super League titles in 2016 and 2018 as well as the World Club Challenge in 2017.

The Wiganer made the move to the NRL ahead of the 2019 campaign, where he played 75 games for Canberra Raiders over four seasons prior to his switch to the Bulldogs.

Sutton was part of the Canberra squad that reached the club’s first Grand Final in 25 years, but he did not feature in their defeat to Sydney Roosters.

Sutton has now been handed a lifeline in the NRL, having been given an opportunity with the Titans, according to News Corp. Sutton is comfortable playing in the front-row or at loose forward, so will add competition for places at Des Hasler’s Titans, who are currently third-bottom in the NRL table.