How the bookies think Wigan Warriors will fare – and the tips for Man of Steel

Wigan are joint-second favourites with St Helens to win the 2018 Grand Final at 9/2.

Super League sponsors Betfred have 2017 runners-up Castleford as favourites to be triumphant at Old Trafford in October, at 4/1.

Hull FC are 5/1, champions Leeds and new-look Warrington both 6/1, before the odds widen. Huddersfield are 25/1, Wakefield 40/1 and Catalans 50/1, with Salford 66/1, Hull KR 100/1 and Widnes 250/1.

Wigan, Castleford and St Helens are all priced at 4/1 to be top after 23-rounds, when the campaign splits into the Super-8s phase.

Alongside Castleford’s Greg Eden, Wigan winger Joe Burgess is the joint favourite to finish the 2018 campaign as top try scorer at 8/1.

England’s World Cup star Jermaine McGillvary is 10/1, and St Helens flyer Regan Grace is 16/1.

His Saints team-mate Ben Barba is the 8/1 favourite to claim the coveted Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Castleford’s Luke Gale is 10/1 to defend his individual honour, with Wigan halfback George Williams third favourite at 14/1.

Warriors’ John Bateman and Sam Tomkins are both priced at 25/1 to take the prize – behind the likes of Alex Walmsley, Ben Currie, Marc Sneyd, James Roby and Albert Kelly.

Leigh are 1/3 favourites to top the 23-round Championship, with new-boys Toronto 3/1 and Featherstone 12/1.