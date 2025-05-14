Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rugby league will once again be played in Las Vegas in 2026, with the NRL and Super League officially confirming their plans to take the sport back to the Allegiant Stadium next year.

Super League will stage a return visit to the United States of America next February as part of the NRL’s Las Vegas venture, and this time there will be a strong Yorkshire flavour.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves broke new ground for British Rugby League back in March, when they played a Round Three Super League fixture at the Allegiant Stadium. And in 2026, they will hand the baton to two more of the strongest clubs in the British game in the shape of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

The Robins and Rhinos have been selected to travel to Nevada following an application process led by Rugby League Commercial, and thousands of their fans are expected to seize the opportunity to watch their teams in Las Vegas, and to join what has become a genuine celebration of rugby league.

The KR-Leeds match will kick off a triple-header on Saturday 28 February, followed by the first two fixtures of the NRL’s 2026 season, involving Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons, meaning 16 different clubs will have played in Vegas in the last three years. All three matches will be shown live by Sky Sports.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high after the success of Super League’s 2025 Las Vegas, when a record attendance of 45,209 included well over 10,000 fans from the northern hemisphere, with a wide range of clubs represented in addition to the strong travelling contingent from Wigan and Warrington.

Rhodri Jones, the Managing Director of RL Commercial, said: “Congratulations to Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos for embracing the unique opportunity provided by taking a Betfred Super League fixture to Las Vegas in 2026 - and for submitting such strong bids to represent British rugby league in Nevada next year.

“It was a huge statement of intent by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to pursue the opportunity of making history in Vegas in 2025, and it is a credit to the impact they made that we have been able to work so closely with the NRL on ensuring a continued northern hemisphere presence.

“Super League’s first Las Vegas fixture delivered a huge spike in profile and glamour for the whole competition, as reflected in the viewing figures on Sky Sports, and in the response from other sports and the wider sporting public.

“It was vital that the two clubs to follow the trail blazed by the Warriors and the Wolves next year would be equally strong representatives of the Betfred Super League and the sport of Rugby League, and we are confident in the ability of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to achieve that.”