Super League are hoping to return to St James’ Park for Magic Weekend in 2026 following a successful return to Newcastle, according to Rugby League Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones.

The 18th edition of Magic Weekend saw Super League’s showpiece event return to St James’ Park over the weekend just gone after a pretty forgettable stint at Elland Road in Leeds.

It was a successful return to Newcastle, with 64,156 supporters in attendance across both days, which was the best return for Magic since 2018.

This year’s edition saw Sunday’s crowd of 32,862 better Saturday’s figure of 31,294 for the first time ever at a Magic event, with 2025 going down as the best Sunday attendance in the event’s 18-year history.

And Jones is hoping to make an announcement for next year’s Magic Weekend imminently, with positive discussions with Newcastle United ongoing regarding getting next year’s venue locked in.

“We hope so,” Jones said on Sky Sports when asked if they will be back in Newcastle in 2026.

“We’ve had some positive conversations with the club and the stakeholders already in advance of this weekend.

“This weekend has proved we bring value to the city and, fingers crossed, we’ll be back here next year.”

The 64,000-strong crowd in the North East was, of course, made up of diehard rugby league fans from the heartlands of Yorkshire and Lancashire, but it was also encouraging to hear there were plenty of North East natives in attendance, too.

“I think to get 64,000 into a destination that is not necessarily in the heartland is a fair achievement, and I think we can’t look too far beyond in terms of how good a success story that is,” Jones told Sky Sports.

“Our sales tell us that between 8,000 to 10,000 people from the North East have come here this weekend, that’s a big opportunity for us, that’s a new opportunity for us, so in terms of the future of Magic, let’s wait and see, but I think it’s a significant tentpole moment in the season for us and we’re delighted to have had a successful one this year, hopefully again next year, and let’s see what the future brings.”