Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has congratulated club icon Sir Billy Boston after he became the first person to receive a knighthood for services to rugby league.

The 130-year wait for a knight in rugby league is now over, with Sir Billy receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday during an Investiture ceremony, officially becoming Sir William John Boston KBE.

Boston enjoyed 15 stunning seasons as a Wigan player, scoring a staggering 478 tries in 488 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

“Not just for Billy and not just for Wigan, but I think for rugby league to get its first knighthood is great news,” said Peet.

“It’s more than deserved and, hopefully, there’s more to come for rugby league and the north of England.

“As far as Billy goes, I’ve seen very little of him player but I speak to a lot of rugby league fans and a lot of Wigan fans, and those who are old enough to have seen him in the flesh, and there’s no debate about who the best player they have ever seen is.

“He’s an iconic figure and an iconic name in our club, and the way he’s conducted himself beyond playing as well... He’s just a gentleman.”

Boston, who is now 90, was born in Cardiff but was initially unable to forge a path in rugby union, so he switched to rugby league in 1953 when he moved north to sign for Wigan.

As well as his incredible records with Wigan, Boston won 31 caps for Great Britain, with the Welshman part of the Lions’ squad which lifted the Rugby League World Cup in 1960.

“He does have a huge presence and he’s just a really warm character,” Peet added. “I’d just describe him as a gentleman, very humble, always up for a laugh and very supportive of me and the team since we’ve been in position.

“My experience with Billy is not one of big speeches or team talks, but he has presence and offers a hand around the shoulder and a friendly chat rather than a big speech. I don’t think he is someone who is that comfortable about speaking about his achievements, but he is certainly a great support.

“He’s constantly around the club, whether that’s on gameday or at big events, but it’s not a case of getting him in for a special one hit - he is certainly part of the team at Wigan.”

Boston, who is a Hawkley Hall resident and revealed in 2016 he was living with vascular dementia, broke down barriers in world sport, becoming the first non-white player to be selected for the Great Britain Lions tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

“There’s always lessons to learn from the past and particularly in that era of the sport, there were trailblazers who had to face up to some conditions and treatment, and let their talent and tenacity do the talking,” Peet continued.

“There’s no doubt that paved the way for other people, and Billy certainly falls into that category in terms of being an unstoppable force, no matter what people might have thought of race or class during that time, he let his rugby do the talking.”