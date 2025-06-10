VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

Wigan Warriors owner Mike Danson and chairman Chris Brookes have led tributes congratulating Sir Billy Boston on becoming the first player to receive a knighthood for his services to rugby league.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan icon will be officially named a ‘Sir’ in King Charles III’s birthday honours and will attend a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It follows a campaign by his MP and councillors for him to be recognised, as well as a national campaign calling for the first knighthood for the sport.

Sir Billy was a Welsh rugby union player who became an adopted Wiganer and one of the best rugby league players of all-time, scoring 478 tries in 488 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after crossing codes in 1953.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 90-year-old, who is a Hawkley Hall resident and revealed in 2016 he was living with vascular dementia, broke down barriers in sport, becoming the first non-white player to be selected for the Great Britain Lions tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

Paying tribute to Boston upon his knighthood, Warriors owner Mike Danson said: “One of the biggest thrills in my ownership of Wigan Rugby League Club has been enjoying the company of Billy Boston.

“Without doubt, Billy was a player who was – and still is – the biggest crowd favourite in rugby league.

“He is my mum Jean’s favourite player – they are of the same age! She remains in awe of the great man and his rugby league legacy – not least his 478 tries in 487 magical games for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am therefore thrilled that at long last, Billy will be appointed as rugby league’s first Knight! A richly deserved honour which means this most humble of men, rightly receives at last, fitting recognition for his extraordinary efforts. Many congratulations to Billy, his wife Joan and the family on this magnificent achievement.”

The Warriors will celebrate Boston’s legacy and knighthood at their next home game at the Brick Community Stadium, which is against Huddersfield Giants on Friday, July 11. The Billy Boston tribute game, as it is being dubbed, will be an event not to be missed.

Warriors chairman Chris Brookes said: “I am absolutely delighted and so happy that Billy – and rugby league – will finally receive the ultimate recognition his stellar career deserves by being appointed to a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“What a career! A three-time Challenge Cup winner, 478 tries in 487 matches for his beloved Wigan Rugby League, and the first black player to represent the Great Britain Lions – he was picked to tour Australia after just six matches for Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He went on to play 31 games for Great Britain, including being the first player to score four tries in a game v New Zealand. He also scored against Australia in the decisive game in the 1960 World Cup Final that earned Great Britain the World Crown.

“Heady times indeed, yet this most modest of men has transcended time, becoming without doubt, the most revered player of our wonderful sport.

“He attracts huge deserved accolades and attention wherever he goes, and it was the privilege of my life to walk out onto the pitch at Wembley with Billy last year at the Challenge Cup final. True to form, he explained to me how he had previously walked the hallowed turf many times with his great friend and teammate Eric Ashton.

“Billy represents our town and Wigan Rugby League like no other and is thoroughly deserving of his new role and honour as rugby league’s first Knight! My warmest congratulations to him, his wife Joan and all his lovely family.”

Boston was awarded an MBE in 1996, but having been made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE), he now becomes Sir William John Boston KBE.