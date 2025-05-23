Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Shaniah Power and Tiana Power are currently living the dream on the other side of the world, with the sisters having made the move to Wigan Warriors from their native Australia in the off-season.

Shaniah was a high-profile signing for Denis Betts’ side in the off-season, having played for New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans, Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys back home.

The 28-year-old has also represented Queensland in the State of Origin arena on four occasions and the Indigenous All Stars four times.

Meanwhile, Shaniah’s younger sister Tiana, who helped the Townsville Western Lions win two Premierships in the Townsville & District League, also made the move to Wigan, with the sisters currently living together alongside fellow new recruit Emily Veivers, who has represented Papua New Guinea internationally.

Explaining how the moves came around, Shaniah told Wigan Today: “I played in the NRLW back in Australia, and when Wigan first brought it up to me, I just said to Tiana ‘well, that if we both went?’ and Tiana was like ‘I’d come’ so when the time was right, I asked Denis ‘could my sister come on trial? She’ll stay in the house with me,’ and he was just like ‘yeah’.

“Tiana came over with me, and Denis has been really happy with how she is training and playing.

“We didn’t even come over at the coldest time, and it was a shock. I think one of the conversations I had with Denis before I came over, we were talking about Emily who has also come over from Aus, he went ‘oh she came over at a good time, the temperature is up to four degrees’ and I was like ‘Denis, did you just say up to four degrees? It’s 40 here right now in Australia!’. We went from being in 40 degrees back home to four degrees here.”

Shaniah works alongside the club’s Community Foundation through the week, alongside playing, whilst speedster winger Tiana has continued in her role as an Indigenous Health Worker remotely.

“I’ve got a job back in Aus,” Tiana added. “I’m on the medical side of things, my title is an ‘Indigenous Health Worker’, so I’m able to do the background work and data work, like patient recalls and stuff like that. It’s good that I can keep track of it.

“When I first brought it up to my CEO, I was like ‘this opportunity has come up, it’s in a different country’ and he was like ‘yep, no worries, we’ll organise something’ and here I am.”

Sisters Tiana Power and Shaniah Power embrace after Wigan's win over York in the 2025 Women's Super League opener | Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The Power sisters are living up to their surname right now, with Shaniah having started all five of Wigan’s matches so far in 2025, scoring twice, whilst Tiana has scored five tries in three games, including a Player of the Match performance in Wigan’s recent statement 40-6 win over reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie.

“I’m loving my time over here,” Tiana continued. “It’s definitely a new experience because I’ve played all my time in Aus, but being able to come over with my sister and both being able to play together for Wigan and be able to play a few games together, it’s just amazing.

“I love the atmosphere, I love the team, I love what Wigan put on for us and how they support us, it’s a new experience but I’m loving it.”

Shaniah and Tiana are hoping to be part of history next month, when Wigan Warriors will play at Wembley for the first time in the Women’s Challenge Cup final. It will be the first final in any format that a Wigan side have faced rivals St Helens at the new Wembley.

“I think the excitement and the tears that we saw on the sideline after (the semi-final win over Leeds) made you realise how much this really means, not only get to a final, but to have the Wigan Warriors Women’s team play at Wembley for the first time,” Shaniah added.

The Power sisters, who were born in North Queensland to a Sicilian mother and an Indigenous Australian father, are hoping to make most of their experience away from the field in the northern hemisphere, too.

“We’ve already managed to visit Scotland, Ireland and Portugal,” Shaniah said. “We’re doing a day trip to Brussels and I want to go to Barcelona, too. We’ve got two weeks off at the end of July, so we’re going to head to Sicily.”