Meet the Wigan Warriors signing with a remarkable route to Super League

Wigan Warriors forward George Hirst in a pre-season friendly against Leeds Rhinos | John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wigan Today caught up with Wigan Warriors’ off-season signing on his rugby league journey so far

George Hirst went down an unconventional route to Super League – but his journey is one of pure determination and never giving up.

The Batley-born forward was playing in the Yorkshire Men’s League for Almondbury Spartans just three years ago before being given his chance in the professional ranks with Oldham, who were in League 1 at the time.

Hirst enjoyed two seasons with Sean Long’s side, making 26 appearances to help the Roughyeds gain promotion to the Championship.

And it was his impressive displays for Oldham that caught the eyes of the Wigan coaching staff, signing a two-year deal with the Grand Slam winners ahead of this season.

“It came out of the blue to be honest,” Hirst smiled. “My agent got in contact with me and said ‘keep it quiet, don’t tell anyone, but Wigan are interested’. I told my close family and my best mate but I kept it quiet as I could!

“They said they liked the way I play. They said I was very raw as a player, there are a lot of things that I do need to work on as a player but I’ve got a good foundation and they like the way I play and that I’d fit well into their team.”

Hirst only had a small taste of being in academy system on a one-month trial with Castleford Tigers as a youngster.

“I started playing at the age of nine down at Dewsbury Moor,” he continued. “I played there until I was around 15. I had a year or two up at Dewsbury Celtic then I went back to Dewsbury Moor and played Open Age there.

“Eventually, I moved to Almondbury Spartans and from there I eventually got to Oldham, where I played two years and now I’m here at Wigan.”

Hirst’s journey to the elite level of British rugby league was one of never giving up on his dream of being a full-time professional.

“I played for the love of it and just enjoyment of playing the game,” he added.

“As weird as it sounds, I enjoy waking up after a game with the aches and pains, it’s a strange one but if you play rugby you understand that feeling.”

The 23-year-old has already played four times for Oldham via dual-registration in 2025 – with his ultimate ambition being to make his Wigan debut at some stage this year.

“Getting my first Super League game, that’s my main goal for now,” he added.

Primarily a back-rower but also comfortable playing in the middle, Hirst is reaping the rewards of undergoing his first pre-season as a full-time professional.

“It’s been a big step up obviously, it’s a massive change for me but I’m enjoying it,” he said. “It’s tough but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I’ve put some size on, I’ve put a couple of kilos on and feel fitter than ever. I’m feeling good now.

“I’m a back-rower but I’m open to middle as well. I started off when I was young at wing and fullback! I used to be quite skinny when I was younger but I’ve gotten bigger as the years have gone on, put some size and weight on so I kind of naturally have just turned into a second-rower or middle.”

It’s safe to say that Hirst is loving life within the Warriors camp, and is learning daily about how to improve himself on and off the pitch.

“I think the best thing about this squad is there are no egos,” he said.

“You look at the likes of Bevan French, Tyler Dupree - all big names - but there are no egos and Matty (Peet) doesn’t allow that which I think is the best thing about this (club).

“It has been a very easy transition from Oldham to Wigan. They are constantly just tipping me up on certain stuff, even just like the way you turn going back into the defensive line - there are loads of stuff I’ve learned.”

Hirst was also keen to pay tribute to the role Wigan-born Long has played in his development.

“Each year I had at Oldham was a step up,” he said.

“ In the first year, I sort of went with the flow but I think I made my mark there and in the second year under Sean Long I really started to pick up things. My game started to take off and I guess that’s why I’m here (at Wigan) now. Sean’s coaching is probably what got me here.

“He is a bit of an icon really. Whenever I had questions or whatever I have to ask, he’s there and he’s got an answer for me. After games, he’d tell me what I’ve done well and what I need to work on. Whatever I’ve needed to know, he’s been there.”

Hirst has been given the number 34 shirt with Wigan’s first-team for 2025.