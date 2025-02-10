Super League disciplinary as Wigan Warriors pair among eight charged on eve of season

John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors have seen two players charged by the RFL following their Challenge Cup win over Sheffield Eagles

Two Wigan Warriors players have been charged by the RFL following the club's win over Sheffield Eagles in the Challenge Cup on Friday night. The Cherry and Whites secured their spot in the next round of the competition with a 48-12 win at Olympic Legacy Park and they can now ready themselves for the start of the Super League season.

However, as they prepare for Thursday's home game with Leigh Leopards, they have seen two players sanctioned by the governing body's disciplinary panel. Outside back Zach Eckersley has been punished for a dangerous throw, while Tyler Dupree has been picked out for other contrary behaviour following his sin-binning against the Championship side.

Fortunately, both incidents were considered to be Grade A offences, meaning no ban has been dished out. The pair have been given a disciplinary point each, though, with Eckersley and Dupree being Wigan's first to collect points in the game's new disciplinary system.

Players now need to accumulate six points before being handed a ban, with Eckersley and Dupree in no danger of that for the time being. The pair are among eight Super League players charged this week for their actions in the Challenge Cup.

Hull KR pair Mikey Lewis and Tom Davies have both been hit with a Grade B charge and three points for their actions against York Knights. Noah Stephens of St Helens and Shane Wright of Salford Red Devils also have three points to their name.

Hull FC duo Jack Ashworth and Yusuf Aydin are the only other players included on the disciplinary list.

Super League Disciplinary charges and points

- Noah Stephens (St Helens) – Opposition: West Hull – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine - Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

- Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Striking – hard, arm, shoulder or elbow – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

- Tom Davies (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

- Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Midlands Hurricanes – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

- Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: York Acorn – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

- Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: York Acorn – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

- Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – N/A – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

-Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – N/A – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1