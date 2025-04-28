Liam Marshall celebrates a Wigan Warriors try in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors players may want to start getting creative in regards to their try celebrations ahead of their clash with Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, incentives are being offered to players who celebrate their tries creatively whilst at the same time joining the game’s fundraising efforts in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

To mark the 18th Magic Weekend since the showpiece event was launched in Cardiff in 2007, Super League sponsors Betfred will donate £180 for every try celebration across the six fixtures at St James’ Park, and have also offered an additional £1,000 for the best celebration over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate the 18th Magic Weekend, and rugby league is always looking to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association – and thanks to Betfred’s support, we’re going to ask the players to lead the way in both,” said RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones.

“Magic Weekend has always emphasised the fun and enjoyment of rugby league, for players and supporters.

“We’ve seen some memorable try celebrations over the years – Sam Tomkins in a semi-final against St Helens in Perpignan springs to mind, and Sam Luckley enjoyed an Alan Shearer moment at a previous Magic Weekend - and going further back with a link to the return of the Ashes this autumn, Henderson Gill’s ‘bit of a boogie’ against Australia in Sydney.

“We’re intrigued to see what the current Super League players might come up with, in the knowledge that they’ll also be raising money for the MND Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank Betfred in advance for their generosity, as we wait to see how many 180s the players deliver in Newcastle.”

The funds raised will be added to the money raised by Leeds Rhinos and Oxen, the RFL’s kit partners, from their MND awareness fixture, which has been confirmed for May 31 against Wakefield Trinity, marking the anniversary of the late, great Rob Burrow CBE last year.

Magic Weekend falls between two other major fundraising initiatives for MND Association in memory of Rob, with his wife Lindsey running the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, May 11, a fortnight after conquering the London Marathon in under five hours.