Wigan Warriors Women are just 80 minutes away from making their first appearance at Wembley, but Denis Betts’ side aren’t allowing themselves to think about walking out on the hallowed turf just yet.

That’s because they have a mouthwatering Challenge Cup semi-final showdown against Leeds Rhinos on their hands, with Betts’ Warriors taking on Lois Forsell’s Rhinos at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday, midday kick-off.

Wigan have not beaten Leeds in their last 12 meetings, with the Warriors’ last win over the Rhinos coming in the 2018 Super League Grand Final at the Manchester Regional Arena.

But the Cherry and Whites head into the game full of confidence, having defeated Barrow Raiders (84-0) and London Broncos (44-0) in the group stages, as well as thrashing Cardiff Demons (96-0) in the quarter-finals, scoring a total of 224 points and conceding zero in their first three games of 2025.

Reaching the final would mark Wigan’s women playing under the famous Wembley arch for the first time, but influential forward Megan Williams says the players aren’t getting too caught up in thinking about that yet.

“It is important to us, but we can’t think of that yet, you can’t get too hyper-focused (on playing at Wembley),” Williams said. “Of course, we are 80 minutes away from Wembley, but we can’t think too much about it.

“We’ve got a big challenge and a big game in front of us against Leeds, so Leeds is our priority and that’s our focus this week.

“It’s really hard because you’re going to think about it, you could think ‘what’s the result going to be?’ and you want to let yourself dream because I think it’s good to have that ambition, that we could get to Wembley, but I think it could be dangerous to get too focused on that because you lose sight on what comes first, so really, the focus is on the semi first but it’s good to have that ambition.”

Wigan could welcome back England international halfback Izzy Rowe, who has recently been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Leeds will be without key players such as Caitlin Beevers, Evie Cousins, Ruby Enright and Lacey Owen. Forsell’s side could welcome back Elle Frain and Grace Field, though.

Asked what Wigan are expecting from Leeds on Saturday, Williams replied: “A competitive, challenging match. I think both sides need to be at their best because it’s going to be a really competitive, physical and intense game.

“We’ve really got to prepare hard now. We’ve done all the hard work, this week is just about being focused, not letting the occasion get over you and giving it everything you’ve got.”