Wigan Warriors boss hails returning pair with Ethan Havard injury update provided

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet hailed Luke Thompson and Adam Keighran, who both returned from the treatment room to help his side claim a 36-12 win over Hull FC.

Prop Thompson had missed the last two games with a calf issue, whilst goal-kicking centre Keighran had missed the last four with a knee injury. However, they both returned to hand Peet’s side a boost on Sunday afternoon, with Keighran starting and playing 70 minutes before being taken off for young gun Zach Eckersley with 10 minutes remaining.

Keighran was initially given a timeframe of around eight to ten weeks after sustaining an MCL injury in their Challenge Cup defeat to Hull last month, but he has recovered much quicker than first feared.

On Keighran, Peet said: “It was always an injury where it can be guided by how he felt when he took his brace off, he’s been fantastic, which is big in a game like that. Hull have got some big bodies and some smart players, so I think that bit of seniority proved to be important.”

Meanwhile, powerhouse Thompson returned to the team, featuring from the bench to add some power and aggression to Peet’s forward pack, with the England international also returning slightly earlier than planned.

“He had a scan earlier in the week just to check the healing, and he pushed really hard to put himself forward ahead of schedule, and it’s a credit to him, his professionalism and dedication,” Peet added.

“He’s 30 today, and I think he’s proving to be an outstanding acquisition for this club. He keeps us all on our toes and improving, and he’s a good man.”

Peet also provided the latest on prop Ethan Havard, who has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury he suffered during pre-season training.

The England international has been earmarked to make his eagerly anticipated return on May 24 when the Warriors travel to the south of France to face Catalans Dragons in Round 12.

“I think we’re looking at Catalans away,” Peet said when asked about Havard’s potential return. “He’s still a few weeks away. He’s not back training with the team yet, I’ve had that in my head for him for a while, give or take.”