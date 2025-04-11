Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet | Getty Images

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet believes Hull KR have been on an upward trajectory for several years now, with Willie Peters taking the Robins to ‘another level’.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors travel to Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night to face the Robins in what will be the first meeting between the pair since last year’s Grand Final, which Peet’s side won 9-2 at Old Trafford.

Hull KR are currently sat top of the Super League table heading into Round Seven, with Peters’ side having made an unbeaten start to the 2025 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve been fantastic, as they have for a few years now,” Peet said in his pre-match press conference.

“The club’s been heading in the right direction for a long time and getting the success they deserve. Even before Willie was involved, I think you could see good things were building at Hull KR, you could see the atmosphere has been good for a long time and a lot of the people who have invested there and committed on and off the field, and then I think Willie has taken it to another level.

“They recruit aggressively and intelligently and they are very well coached, so we are going to have our hands full, but I think both teams have got a lot of respect for each other, we’ve been involved in some great games, we’ve won some and lost some, so I think it’ll be another cracker.”

Peet was asked about the respect between the Hull KR and Wigan amidst their growing rivalry on the field given the fact both clubs have been in the upper echelons of Super League for several years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I certainly see them in that group and I expect to see them in at least one final this year,” Peet said. “They’re going to be in the mix for trophies, so I don’t think it’s just us two, far from that, but there’s a lot of respect. We know we’ve got to be at our very best and that’s what we want.

“I think it’s great they are building a club and not just a team, they do recruit well at the top end but they are just making improvements all over the place and that’s what is bringing the optimism around the club, and Hull FC have raised their game so (a strong Hull) it’s only good for Super League.

“They’ve earned to be spoken about like that, it’s not a flash in the pan, it’s been consistent and grown year on year. It’s got substance, everything they do. It’s not like they’ve signed a player that has made them unbelievable or one season that has come out of nowhere, you’ve seen the trajectory that the club’s on and they deserve everything they’re getting.”

Hull KR have made Craven Park a fortress in recent times, having lost just two games at home last year and being unbeaten in the early rounds of 2025: but what makes it such a difficult place to go?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ First and foremost they are a good team, they don’t lose many away either,” Peet replied.

“The fans are very passionate, aren’t they? As I mentioned, the club is on an upward trajectory. I think they are enjoying the ride they are being taken on by the owners, coaching staff and players, so they create noise and a good atmosphere which puts pressure on everybody, it’s the kind of game players love playing in.

“Although it’s really difficult, it’s somewhere the lads love going, I’m sure the Hull KR players love playing in front of a crowd that is so vocal and it has a tribal element to it. I think that’s something they’ve done really well at Hull KR, they’ve sort of modernised but have got an old-school feel about it, it feels like a rugby league ground.”

The Round Seven clash between Hull KR and Wigan takes place at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not attending the match, it will be shown live on Sky Sports Action.