Wigan Warriors' loan and dual-registration round-up

Hooker Josh Ganson was in the Swinton side which crashed out of the Challenge Cup last weekend.



The hooker played on dual-registration for the Lions alongside his Warriors team-mate Liam Forsyth and on-loan half-back Harry Smith.

But they were unable to prevent the Lions from tumbling to a 38-14 loss at Featherstone Rovers on Saturday.

Samy Kibula started in the second-row for Dewsbury Rams as they moved into the next round with a 32-6 win against amateurs West Hull. Callum Field was on the bench.

And Josh Woods started at halfback for Leigh in their 34-12 win at Sheffield.

Caine Barnes, on loan at Workington for the season, played at centre in a 21-20 win against Newcastle Thunder.

These players will not be able to play for Wigan when they begin their Challenge Cup campaign.

Super League sides Hull KR, Leeds, London and Salford start their Challenge Cup campaigns at the next stage - a round which will include St Helens amateurs Thatto Heath.

Wigan legend Martin Offiah and Linzi Prescott, wife of Steve, will make the draw tonight near Wembley.