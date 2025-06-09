Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors captain Vicky Molyneux paid tribute to her side after their maiden Women’s Challenge Cup final win at Wembley, believing that this is just ‘the start of something special’ for Denis Betts’ side.

The Warriors Women made history on Saturday afternoon as they ran in seven converted tries to beat rivals St Helens 42-6 under the famous Wembley arch, and in the process, ended the Saints’ four-year dominance in the prestigious competition.

Betts’ side have enjoyed a flying start to 2025, winning eight from eight, including a 40-6 win over Women’s Super League reigning champions York Valkyrie in the season opener, two wins over Leeds Rhinos in the league and Cup, and now the convincing win over St Helens at Wembley, with the Warriors claiming impressive wins against their rivals in the ‘big four’.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Molyneux was smiling from ear to ear and was immensely proud of her side winning their first major trophy since the maiden Grand Final in 2018.

“I think the moment you walk out onto the Wembley pitch, even in an empty stadium, it fills you with emotions straight away, and there is an atmosphere,” Molyneux beamed.

“I am a very nervous person, and I’ve probably cried about 10 times today, but that’s not uncommon. I will cry at anything, but I was nervous and excited, and I felt okay, which was a bit unnerving. I didn’t know why I felt like that.

“I think you just want to get to a final and get to the end of the journey, so it was like ‘if we go out and perform like we know we can and leave everything out on the pitch and do what we do in training every week, then it is going to be a good day’. Denis said that too, he said ‘today is going to be a good day, be present, reminding yourself that you deserve this’.

“We can be humble in the answers where we are asked about the performance, but we 100 per cent deserved that today, and I’m not even going to take a backwards step saying that, it felt good, it felt right.

“I’m really happy that I’ve got these young girls next to me and I want to look after them. They are really special and are the future, and they are going to make a statement for women’s rugby league. I think this team has made that, and I think we are definitely setting the standard for what is to come, and if this is the start, we are only going to get better. This is the start of something really special.

“I’m just loving life, living the dream right now, I’m going to take every single moment in and these girls, Denis, the staff, the club, everyone knows how much it means to me and I haven’t got the words to describe it and articulate it. I’m going to love today, I’ve loved the build-up, being around everyone, and this is special, and I’m going to look back on this moment for a very long time. I’m hoping that we’ll be sitting in a similar situation come the autumn.”

Four of the five members of Wigan’s spine that defeated St Helens are still only teenagers. Grace Banks was named Player of the Match from her fullback role, whilst Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe dictated play in the halves. Megan Williams, who played for St Helens in last year’s Wembley final, started at loose forward and scored the Warriors Women’s first try at Wembley.

But age is just a number, according to Molyneux, whose side had such confidence and belief about them that it didn’t look like they were playing in a Cup final at Wembley for the first time.

“I’ve been asked that question a lot this week because we were playing against St Helens, who have won it four times already, have been there and worn the T-shirt,” Molyneux added. “I used the word naivety and I think that’s the wrong word to use about a young team, I think it’s a fearlessness and I think the preparations have been so good and we are such a strong group, regardless of me and Holly (Speakman) being really old!

“And then you’ve got Grace next to me and some 18-year-olds, it doesn’t matter, but we are all focused, we all want the same thing, and the group of girls are amazing.

“They are wonderful and I think the club have brought a culture where we are looked after as people first and then rugby players second, and Denis sets that culture as well. We are looked after, we are cared about, and we care about each other.”