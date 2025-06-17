Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Former Wigan Warriors prop Ben Flower has been appointed to the coaching staff of the Wales Rugby Union Women’s squad.

The 37-year-old has been added to Wales’ coaching staff for their upcoming summer training camp ahead of their two-Test tour to Australia and Rugby World Cup 2025, which is held in England.

After retiring in 2021, Flower coached the South Wales Jets rugby league side and was part of Wales women’s coaching team at the last World Cup in New Zealand two years ago.

The Cardiff-born front-rower, who won 17 caps for Wales in rugby league, has been appointed as collision coach of the Welsh Women, and will link up with the squad for their upcoming summer training camp.

“Being involved with Wales is always a privilege, and being asked and to have the chance of being involved with my country is an honour you don’t turn down,” said Flower.

“Having played at a World Cup as a player and to have this chance to play a role as Wales prepare for a World Cup is an opportunity I am looking forward to.”

Flower grew up playing rugby union before getting a chance at professional rugby league with Crusaders in 2008, playing four seasons with the Welsh club before earning a move to Super League giants Wigan.

The Welshman went on to spend nine seasons with Wigan between 2012 and 2020, making almost 200 appearances, whilst helping the Warriors win three Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge title.

Flower retired in 2021 following a season with Leigh and has since gone into coaching, with his latest venture seeing him link up with Sean Lynn’s coaching staff with the Welsh Women.

Lynn said: “Ben is someone who has worked with this squad of players before, and the W6N (Women’s Six Nations) review highlighted the need to improve our collision work and dominance, both sides of the ball, as a real area we can improve on.”