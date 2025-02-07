Wigan Warriors player ratings as pack men impress in Challenge Cup win

John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors booked their spot in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup with a comfortable win over Sheffield Eagles

Wigan Warriors beat Sheffield Eagles 48-12 to book their spot in the next round of the Challenge Cup on Friday night. The Warriors were tested but they managed to score eight tries on the night at Olympic Legacy Park and pick up the win on the eve of the new Super League season.

Here's our player ratings from the contest.

Jai Field: Lively throughout with his running game and got Wigan moving in the right direction with the first try of the game. 7

Zach Eckersley: Took his try well and handled himself against an experienced Sheffield Eagles backline. 6

Adam Keighran: Kicked extremely well from the tee despite the conditions and got himself a try, too. 7

Liam Farrell: Steady away in the centre spot. 6

Liam Marshall: Turned provider to set up French and played a key role in Eckersley's effort on what was a strong night for him. 7

Bevan French: Got over and claimed a couple of assists on the night. Still a little rusty at times but showed glimpses of brilliance too. 7

Harry Smith: Useful with the ball in hand and created enough to be pleased with his efforts. 7

Harvie Hill: A solid showing from the man who has caught the eye in pre-season training. 7

Kruise Leeming: A big stint and some smart play around the ruck, he looked more than ready for the start of the season. 8

Luke Thompson: Helped get Wigan off to a strong start in South Yorkshire. 7

Junior Nsemba: Asked questions throughout the contest with his ferocious running game and got himself over in the second half. 8

Sam Walters: Had couple of handling errors in the first half but grew into the contest and carried really well. 7

Kaide Ellis: A steady showing through the middle and scored Wigan's last try of the game. 7

Patrick Mago: Got through a fair amount of work in attack and defence. 7

Liam Byrne: Looked really strong through the middle of the park and powered over for a try. 8

Tyler Dupree: Sinbinned at the end of the first half and probably could have been more disciplined. 6

Tom Forber: Lively during his second half stint and constantly looked to create. 7