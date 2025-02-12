Wigan Warriors prepare to welcome bumper crowd for Leigh Leopards opener

Wigan Warriors host Leigh Leopards on the opening night of the Super League season

Wigan Warriors are preparing to welcome more than 20,000 fans to the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night. The Cherry and Whites get their Super League season up and running against Leigh Leopards this week and it's fair to say there won't be many empty seats.

The Battle of the Borough is always a highly anticipated fixture and the fans will be turning out in their thousands to see the two sides go toe to toe. As of Tuesday, February 11, 20,000 tickets have been sold, with just single seats remaining inside the stadium.

The South Stand has completely sold out and it's fair to say Leigh fans will be travelling in numbers, too, as they did last October when the two sides last met in the Super League play-offs. The club have gone all out for their opening fixture, giving it the tagline of 'the greatest opening night' and booking indie band The Lathums to play.

The Lathums are from Wigan and they could be seen warming up the crowd before Wigan Warriors' Grand Final win over Hull KR in 2024.Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer will also be in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium, with Sky Sports booking him to hold weddings outside the stadium prior to kick-off.

It's clear then that Thursday's contest is shaping up to be one for the ages and Leigh will be keen to do their bit with a raft of new signings included in their first-team squad.

"I've said it all along since I got the job, I think they're one of the standout teams in the competition," Peet told Wigan TV while previewing the contest. "That's not just because they're rivals of ours, it's because they have good players who are very committed and an outstanding coach as well, so it will be a massive test.

"It's everything that you want from a showpiece Super League game to open round one. We're all very excited and we have a responsibility to perform."