Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard ‘hit the ground running’ in his first game back following a lengthy spell in the treatment room, according to his coach Matt Peet.

The 24-year-old made his long-awaited return in Wigan’s 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France on Saturday night, entering the action from the bench. It also marked Havard’s first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury which he sustained during the latter stages of pre-season training.

The England international played around 35 minutes against Catalans, slightly longer than he initially anticipated, but it was a case of needs must as the Warriors lost front-row pair Sam Walters (fibula) and Luke Thompson (ribs) to injuries in the first half.

Havard delivered a strong display in his first game back, racking up 89 metres from 12 carries and making 22 tackles, with five of those from marker position.

“I was really pleased, I thought he hit the ground running,” said Peet. “He certainly could’ve played longer, but it’s important that we don’t overwork him too soon.

“We’ll look to build his minutes week on week, but I think his physicality and the way he gets around the ground and his engine, he can certainly play full games, can Ethan.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors ran in eight tries to come away from the Stade Gilbert Brutus with a 48-0 victory, and ultimately, the two points.

Wigan arrived in Perpignan on the Thursday and flew home on Sunday, staying over three nights, and Peet says that they try to make the most of any team bonding opportunities whenever they arise.

“To be honest, I feel like everything we do, we do it to try and build a connection within the group,” Peet added.

“I just think our focus that week was particularly about turning up for one another when it gets tough in games.

“We’ve probably been giving in a little bit easy so maybe it was the language in and around that, but as far as being in France, we’ve had a year of it with being in Vegas and three Hull trips, so I think we do enjoy it.”