Wigan Warriors have confirmed they will be without Emily Veivers for up to 14 weeks after suffering a fractured arm in their 42-6 win over St Helens in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Papua New Guinea international left the action early in the second half, and didn’t return to the field. She had actually scored one of Wigan’s seven converted tries, and her injury comes as a blow to Denis Betts’ side.

Following appointments with consultants, Veivers will undergo surgery to screw and plate the fracture together. The talented utility forward, who can also play in the halves, is expected to be sidelined for up to 14 weeks.

“We’re really disappointed to lose Emily for a period with injury now,” said Warriors coach Betts. “She’s been one of our standout players and has added real value to the squad.

“We wish her a smooth recovery and hope to see her back as soon as we can, and hope that she can return with the form she has shown so far this season.”

Wigan’s win at Wembley on Saturday marked the Warriors Women got their hands on the Women’s Challenge Cup, in what was their first-ever appearance under the famous Wembley arch. It was also their first win over rivals St Helens since 2018, and their first major trophy since the 2018 Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Veivers was one of five new arrivals at the Warriors Women in the off-season, joining Betts’ side alongside Meg Williams, Remi Wilton and sisters Shaniah Power and Tiana Power.

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with Huddersfield Giants in the Women’s Super League at Laund Hill on Sunday, June 15, 2pm kick-off. The Warriors Women’s academy will also take on Huddersfield on the same day at the same location, 11am kick-off.