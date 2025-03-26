Wigan Warriors receive Brad O'Neill boost as coach provides update on injured duo

Brad O'Neill in action for Wigan Warriors in 2024 | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided the latest injury news ahead of Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have been boosted by the return of Brad O’Neill for Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The 22-year-old hooker hasn’t featured since suffering an ACL injury against Warrington Wolves on July 26, with Sunday’s home game against Salford marking his first appearance in almost nine months.

“He’ll play this week,” said Peet. “It’s been planned for a while. He’s just trained, he’s buzzing.

“There’s a bit of that (holding him back) with Brad. His enthusiasm is one of the things we love about him, and there has been a bit of having to hold him back, but you’d rather have that than the other way, wouldn’t you?

“I think it’ll be a case of building his minutes up. It would have been good if we’d have had another game next week (so he could build his minutes) but we’ll work hard in training ahead to this game.”

Peet also provided the latest injury news on fullback Jai Field and winger Abbas Miski, who are sidelined by hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Field didn’t play in their defeat to Leeds Rhinos last time out, having left the action early the week previous against Hull FC. He was named in the 21-man squad for last Saturday’s game at Headingley but didn’t make the matchday squad due to still having tightness in his hamstring.

Meanwhile, Miski has missed the last three games due to swelling on an old knee injury following the club’s recent from Las Vegas. Peet has already confirmed Miski would require minor surgery to correct the injury at some stage, but will give him another couple of weeks off before making a final decision on that.

“Abbas won’t play this week,” said Peet. “We’ll know more next week, we thought about giving him a couple of weeks (off) as this week and next could benefit him. And with Jai, we’ll see how he pulls up from training.”

The Warriors host the Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium in Round Six of Super League on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.