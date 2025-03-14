Left to right: Wigan Warriors quartet Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Liam Byrne and Sam Walters at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves played the first Super League game in Las Vegas earlier this month

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson believes ‘it is only good’ for the sport if Super League are part of the NRL’s Las Vegas venture for the long-term.

The Warriors made history earlier this month as they beat Warrington Wolves 48-24 in the first Super League game to be played in Sin City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Super League clash got the action-packed day underway, which was followed by an international women’s Test between England and Australia, and two NRL matches.

Around 10,000 English fans were in attendance, driving an increase in the Allegiant Stadium crowd of more than 10 per cent from 2024.

All 12 Super League clubs have been invited to register their interest in representing the competition in Nevada next year.

And Wigan prop Thompson has backed Super League for a long-term stay as part of the NRL’s venture into the States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I heard someone say on the Aussie side that Super League needs to be there to help our game over here and I think it’s only good for the sport, so if we could get out there every year, that would be great.

“It was a pretty cool experience from start to finish. I’m really grateful we got the opportunity to go and play out there, the whole week was great, the hotel we stayed in was awesome, the stadium was great, and all the lads enjoyed each other’s company.

“We had a great week of training and we capped it off by playing at the Allegiant Stadium which was some experience, an unbelievable stadium with an unbelievable atmosphere, and we topped it off with a win as well so it was a great week all-round.”

Viewing figures on Sky Sports for the Wigan-Warrington clash peaked at 340,000 – the highest ever for a regular season Super League fixture, excluding one match during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match also delivered best-ever figures for a Super League match in Australia through Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

And for Warriors coach Matt Peet, their historic trip to the States is just part of growing the profile of the club: both on and off the field.

“I think it’s part of a bigger picture for the club,” said Peet. I think we’re building, we’re trying to improve on and off the field and I think Vegas was an extension of that. On it’s own - not enough - but as part of us trying to break new ground and promote the club on whatever stage we can to try and grow our fanbase and also improve the experience for our existing fans was another step in the right direction.”

The Warriors attracted a crowd of more than 17,000 for their return fixture from Las Vegas, with Peet’s side securing a 44-18 victory against Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Last weekend (against Huddersfield) was another great atmosphere and great occasion, and I think it was one of those games when the team needed the fans, sometimes the team inspires the fans, but I think there were times in that game were they helped drive the tempo, a bit of crowd noise and the players reacted.

“From the team here to media and marketing, corporate, recruitment, the way we try to play, our merchandise, promotions and everything else - it is all geared towards trying to create the best possible atmosphere on gameday.

“The more fans come, the better the atmosphere, and the more people that want to come, you’re trying to create that momentum in everything you do.”