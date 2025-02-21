Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors scored eight tries to thrash Hull FC at the MKM Stadium

Wigan Warriors responded to their opening day defeat in style as they thumped Hull FC 46-4 at the MKM Stadium. Matt Peet's side have struggled in west Hull in recent years, but they were dominant from start to finish, scoring eight tries to record their first Super League win of the season.

Jai Field was at his electric best and scored a hat-trick on the night, while Abbas Miski, Patrick Mago, Tom Forber, Jake Wardle and Bevan French also touched down. With Las Vegas now the focus, the Warriors can board the plane to Nevada having left their shock opening round defeat firmly behind them.

Wigan will have taken plenty of positives from their clash with Leigh Leopards last week, but ultimately the result will have left Matt Peet and those of a Cherry and White persuasion looking for a reaction in East Yorkshire. That's exactly what the Warriors showed as they got over the line inside the opening 10 minutes to silence a vociferous home support.

Spreading the ball with some fast hands to Marshall, the winger chipped the ball behind the line with precision for Field to run onto a touch down unopposed. Hull attempted to battle their way into the game, but Wigan were in a miserly mood, refusing to give the Black and Whites a sniff of their try line.

Peet's side asserted their dominance in the 22nd second as Bevan French found Abbas Miski in acres of space on the flank, allowing the winger to touch down with ease on his return to the side.

An injury to Ligi Sao brought a lengthy delay and that could have threatened to suck momentum out of Wigan. With reinforcements on the field, though, they powered through John Cartwright's Hull with ease.

Patrick Mago got Wigan's third, making the most of a quick play the ball by Tyler Dupree to crash over and just before the break Field got his second, darting through the line to get on the end of a dab through the line by French to give the Warriors a commanding advantage.

Hull started the second half strongly and managed to get themselves on the scoresheet as Aidan Sezer found Lewis Martin in space on the edge, with the Hull man making the most of a poor read by Miski.

However, the home side shot themselves in the foot in the 53rd minute as a short drop-out attempt was spilled to gift Tom Forber a try. If that didn't end all hopes of a comeback, Wardle's try certainly did, with the centre touching down after some neat play between Field and Marshall, the latter finding Wardle on the onside.

Field grabbed his hat-trick try shortly after, darting through an enormous hole in the middle of the field to touch down as Hull fans started to file out of the stadium with around 13 minutes remaining.

A break from Adam Keighran allowed Bevan French to get his first of the season and wrapped up proceedings as Wigan turn their attentions to Warrington Wolves, the Allegiant Stadium and Sin City.