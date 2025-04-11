Wigan Warriors verdict from win at Hull KR in Grand Final rematch

Zach Eckersley and Jai Field celebrate a Wigan Warriors try | Dave Greaves

Wigan Warriors laid down a marker with a 28-12 victory over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park in a repeat of last year’s Super League Grand Final.

Warriors coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that thrashed Salford Red Devils a fortnight ago. Key prop Luke Thompson has been ruled out for three to four weeks with a calf injury, and he was replaced by Ireland international Liam Byrne. Meanwhile, winger Abbas Miski played his first game since March 1 as he returned from his knee injury. The Lebanon international replaced academy product Jacob Douglas.

As for Hull KR, coach Willie Peters made one change from his side that won the Hull derby last time out. Arthur Mourgue, who was cup-tied last week, came back into the fold, replacing the injured Mikey Lewis.

It was the Robins who drew first blood as Joe Burgess produced a spectacular finish in the corner to open the scoring. Arthur Mourgue nailed the conversion from the touchline, and the hosts were 6-0 up.

The Warriors fought their way into the content midway through the first half. A smart move from Bevan French to use the blindside saw Zach Eckersley race 70 metres to score. Harry Smith’s conversion levelled the score at 6-6.

But it was Peters’ side who went back in front on the half-hour mark. Tyrone May held his pass timing to perfection as Peta Hiku raced through a hole in the Wigan defence to score. Mourgue added the extras to put give the hosts a six-point cushion.

Just moments later, Hull KR playmaker May crossed the whitewash but it was chalked off by the video referee due to . Peters’ side were 12-6 up at the break.

Burgess thought he had got his second shortly after the second half restart, but it was ruled out by the video referee for a knock-on.

Peet’s side hit back with a try of their own in the 45th minute as Jai Field slipped Jake Wardle through a gap to round fullback Mourgue to score. Smith failed to convert, with Hull KR still in a narrow 12-10 lead.

Wigan took the lead for the first time in the 68th minute as Harry Smith went on his own and scampered through the KR defence from close range. He converted his own try to put his side 16-12 in front.

Peet’s side extended their lead when Miski forced an error from Burgess, which saw Bevan French put Field through a gap, with the Australian fullback racing 40 metres to score. Smith’s conversion was on point, and the Warriors had a ten-point advantage with nine minutes remaining.

Miski marked his return to action as he went over for a try in the latter stages of the game, with Smith’s conversion sealing an impressive 28-12 victory in East Hull.

Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess; Jez Litten, Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Michael McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, Kelepi Tanginoa, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown. 18th man: Eribe Doro.

Tries: Burgess, Hiku Goals: Mourgue 2/2

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Jack Farrimond.

Tries: Eckersley, Wardle, Smith, Field, Miski Goals: Smith 4/5