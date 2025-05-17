Wigan Today

Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic had the pleasure of showing off their redeveloped Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell to members of the community at their official open day on Saturday afternoon.

Key stakeholders from Warriors and Latics were in attendance, with invited dignitaries from the relevant governing bodies, Wigan Council and the NHS.

Young girls took part in football and rugby league coaching sessions provided by both clubs, alongside giving members of the Wigan community to attend and help shape the long-term delivery on site.

The refurbished Edge Hall Road facility is being dubbed as the future of women’s sport, health and wellbeing in Wigan, with the women’s teams of Warriors and Latics to use it as their home ground moving forwards, helping inspire the next generation.

“I think the future is very bright,” Warriors Women’s coach Denis Betts told Wigan Today.

“At the moment, they’ve been working really hard on putting a gym in, they’ve been developing the stand, working on the pitch, making it a multi-use facility for both football and rugby in the town.

“We’re lucky to have two elite teams functioning and playing out of there week in, week out, putting things on for women’s mental health, promoting women’s wellbeing through this hub, so it’s a fantastic thing for the town, but for women’s sport in general, I don’t think there is anywhere in the country, you’d have to look at some elite football teams at this moment in time to find those who have got their own purpose made facility.

“We’ve been up there training for a couple of weeks now, trying to get a feel for the place, and the girls are thriving there; they love it. You aren’t jostling for schedules, we’ve got our own tailored facility, our own tailored gym that’s just for the women, we’ve got some medical facilities up there, there’s coaches offices, there’s a big stand, there’s probably a 3,500 or 4,000 capacity stadium that we’re going to play at that belongs to the girls.

“We’ve got the branding and pictures of the girls all over the stadium now, so it feels like it’s their hub, so it’s a pretty exciting thing to be involved with.”

And for Latics’ head of women’s operations, Hayley Sherratt, it is just the start for a bright future for the football club, and sport in the local area.

“This elite training centre is a huge step forward for both squads, offering a unique, purpose-built women’s facility that reflects the ambition and identity of Wigan,” said Sherratt.

“Edge Hall Community Stadium not only supports high-level performance, but also provides a brilliant opportunity to bring the local community together through sport, education, and events in partnership with the NHS and Wigan Council.

“The players have a fantastic platform to grow and succeed. Everyone involved at both clubs has done an outstanding job in bringing this vision to life. After such a positive first season with the club, I can’t wait to get started here and build towards an even stronger future.”

Meanwhile, Warriors stalwart Georgia Wilson is confident the new hub in Orrell will help take women’s sport in the Wigan borough to another level.

“It’s very, very special,” said Wilson. “I don’t think any Super League clubs would have this just for the women.

“It will be used by the community in the daytime if it is not being used by Wigan Athletic or Wigan Warriors, so it’s a great facility for the community and the future of sport, there are so many young girls who will see how amazing it is that it could be their home and their career in the future because that’s the way the game is going.

“For us at the moment, we’re just embracing it, enjoying the facility we’ve got and making the most of it when we’re together.”