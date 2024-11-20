Wigan’s Adam Rigby ‘honoured and privileged’ after being named England Wheelchair captain
The two international outfits will meet in Nantes on Thursday, with a 4:30pm kick-off UK time, before England face rivals France on Saturday (4pm kick-off UK), with both matches to be streamed on YouTube by the French Federation.
Rigby will be joined by two more members of England’s 2022 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winning squad in Wayne Boardman and Joe Coyd for the first game against Spain since a group fixture at that year’s tournament.
“Within the squad that’s playing against Spain, there’s a lot of experience, so it’s an absolute privilege and an honour to have that prestigious captaincy given to me,” Rigby said.
“Growing up, always watching England and the Wigan team, you want to live up to what they’re doing, and being able to be in the situation that I’m in today - preparing to captain the country - is incredible.
“It’s something that you’d always dream of but never thought you’d get. I’m definitely living the dream this week.”
Head coach Tom Coyd has confirmed his two Wheelchair squads for the forthcoming matches against Spain and France respectively, with Rigby to play alongside Wigan team-mate Jack Heggie on the international stage, set for his first cap since 2014 on Thursday.
There will also be three debutants from three different clubs – Chris Haynes of Sheffield Eagles, Jason Owen of London Roosters and Tristan Norfolk of Hull FC.
Rigby added: “Being alongside Jack all this season at Wigan, we are going through a development phase as well, for us to have two England internationals, it’s a great achievement for us – and not forgetting the guys that are representing Ireland as well.
“Being able to grow the audience and participation numbers is a big thing for us. That shows from the squads that we’ve got playing this week.
“We’ve got debutants that are coming in, and we’re trying to rotate the squad and develop these players who could potentially become the next internationals playing at a World Cup.”
