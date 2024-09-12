Wigan Warriors Women will enjoy their third double-header of the year alongside Matt Peet’s reigning champions on Friday - less than a week after Wigan Athletic Women recorded a thumping 4-1 victory in their historic first home game at the Brick Community Stadium in front of more than 1,500 supporters.

Wigan Warriors will play Leeds Rhinos in a Super League Men’s and Women’s double-header, with Denis Betts’ outfit to kick-off the action from 5:30pm in the final game of the regular Women’s Super League season, live on Sky Sports +.

The side marked their own history with their first outing at the Brick Community Stadium earlier this season, defeating Barrow Raiders Ladies 18-4, before a derby double-header against St Helens in July.

The Brick Community Stadium will host a Wigan Warriors double-header on Friday

“It’s great. We know we’re going to get a decent crowd in there, it’ll be a great atmosphere and it’s something I think the girls deserve,” Wigan Warriors Women head coach Betts said.

“It’s something that we should really be pushing for more. I like the double-header mentality as well, as then it’s that Wigan family feel, where we’re all supporting the same team, across men’s and women’s.

“We’ve played Barrow and St Helens there before and it’s been a fantastic atmosphere and people who have come in to watch early have probably been hooked. That’s the beauty of these games.

“Latics had a stand-alone game and have started their season really well. It’s good for the town that both the football and the rugby clubs have got women’s teams that are going to be pushing hard to progress.”

A victory for Warriors Women would at least secure a top three finish on the Super League table; but Betts is looking beyond that, hoping to see his side build on performances heading into the play-offs.

The Wigan legend added: “We have the belief that if we can get our game right on the day, we can beat any of those teams.

“At Leeds (earlier this season), we feel we underperformed and there were things that we looked at that we can really improve.

"The game on Friday night isn’t about where we’re going to finish on the table, it’s about putting those performances together and proving to ourselves that the belief is real.”