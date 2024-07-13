Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talented youngster Zach Eckersley produced a player of the match performance on his derby debut after a late call-up to the squad to replace the injured Bevan French at full-back.

The Round 17 fixture marked just his eighth in the senior squad - and his first at the back under head coach Matt Peet, scoring the match-winner on 68 minutes for a 16-12 victory over rivals St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium.

The 20-year-old outside-back only learned on Wednesday that he would be playing in the mouth-watering derby, with reigning Man of Steel French suffering a hamstring injury at training in the lead-up to the fixture.

Zach Eckersley was named player of the match for his performance in the derby win over St Helens

Eckersley, who has played at centre this year for the Warriors, also assisted Wigan’s instant reply to Jack Welsby’s opening score for England international Jake Wardle, while Adam Keighran also crossed the whitewash with a crowd of 20,152.

“Bevan pulled up in captain's run and they stuck me at full-back for the rest of the session and they just told me to express myself, enjoy it and try to run on the back of the middles,” Eckersley said post-match.

“It was my first game at full-back for the first-team but Bevan and Jai (Field) helped me through the week and Tommy (Leuluai) being the attack coach and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) in defence as well, but I just tried not to put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy it like they told me to.

“Obviously Harry (Smith) and Jack (Farrimind) are doing an excellent job, so I was just doing what they told me and I was enjoying every second.

“We spoke about enjoying it during the week and I feel like that's what we did, the whole team.

“It was definitely a tough game with a lot of running at full-back, but it's what you dream of playing as a young kid, so I enjoyed every second of it and I tried to feed off the crowd - the fans were immense.

“A lot of players were out of position but I thought they did an incredible job stepping up for the team and all the effort areas at the end, we managed to get the win and we all enjoyed it and loved it.”

Eckersley was one of nine Wigan academy products to feature in Friday’s derby, while St Helens counterpart Harry Robertson made his senior bow in the tough encounter under Paul Wellens in a game that showcased British rugby league’s rising stars.

“Obviously when you come through the ranks, the Wigan-Saints derby is massive. It's the biggest in rugby league and in front of 20,000 fans is a bit different and a bit of added pressure, but I just tried not to think of it too much and we spoke about it during the week and that's what I tried to do,” Eckersley continued.

“Obviously Saints came to play and they had Harry at full-back for them. I think he played really well and should be proud of himself, I think it was his debut so he played well.

“It was good for the sport and obviously the two clubs are good at bringing players through which is good for the game.”