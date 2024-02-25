Willie Isa pays classy tribute to 2023 Grand Final winners following record-equalling World Club Challenge
The Warriors defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 in front of a capacity crowd at the DW Stadium, with the game also live on the BBC and Sky Sports.
And Isa named each of his former team-mates following the memorable victory, stating that without them, they wouldn’t have been in the position to match Sydney Roosters’ five titles in the competition.
The 35-year-old played the full 80 minutes in a brutal encounter against the NRL three-peat champions, working tirelessly in defence as his side limited Ivan Cleary’s outfit to just two tries.
Reigning Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle crossed for the match-winning try on 52 minutes, with winger Abbas Miski opening the scoring and interchange hooker Kruise Leeming enjoying his second try in his second appearance in cherry & white.
“It was a great game and very intense throughout the whole 80 minutes,” Isa told Jenna Brooks live on Sky Sports following the win.
“Our lads deserve it.
“Penrith are a champion team for a reason, so they brought the best out of us.
“It was tough, it was a different sort of game.
“And I just want to shout out to the guys who played a big part last year; Sam Powell, Toby King, Morgan Smithies, Kai Pearce-Paul and Brad Singleton played his part as well.
“A big thank you to them, because without them, we wouldn’t be here in this position.”