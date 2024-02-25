News you can trust since 1853
Willie Isa pays classy tribute to 2023 Grand Final winners following record-equalling World Club Challenge

Veteran back-rower Willie Isa paid tribute to Wigan’s departed 2023 Grand Final winners following the side’s record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge.
By Josh McAllister
Published 25th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
The Warriors defeated Penrith Panthers 16-12 in front of a capacity crowd at the DW Stadium, with the game also live on the BBC and Sky Sports.

And Isa named each of his former team-mates following the memorable victory, stating that without them, they wouldn’t have been in the position to match Sydney Roosters’ five titles in the competition.

Willie Isa and Wigan chairman professor Chris Brookes with the World Club Challenge trophyWillie Isa and Wigan chairman professor Chris Brookes with the World Club Challenge trophy
Willie Isa and Wigan chairman professor Chris Brookes with the World Club Challenge trophy
The 35-year-old played the full 80 minutes in a brutal encounter against the NRL three-peat champions, working tirelessly in defence as his side limited Ivan Cleary’s outfit to just two tries.

Reigning Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle crossed for the match-winning try on 52 minutes, with winger Abbas Miski opening the scoring and interchange hooker Kruise Leeming enjoying his second try in his second appearance in cherry & white.

“It was a great game and very intense throughout the whole 80 minutes,” Isa told Jenna Brooks live on Sky Sports following the win.

“Our lads deserve it.

“Penrith are a champion team for a reason, so they brought the best out of us.

“It was tough, it was a different sort of game.

“And I just want to shout out to the guys who played a big part last year; Sam Powell, Toby King, Morgan Smithies, Kai Pearce-Paul and Brad Singleton played his part as well.

“A big thank you to them, because without them, we wouldn’t be here in this position.”

