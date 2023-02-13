News you can trust since 1853
Willie Isa says Wigan Warriors are focused on taking the season week by week as they aim to improve

Willie Isa says Wigan Warriors are aiming to get better across the board throughout the 2023 season.

By Amos Wynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side start the new Super League campaign away to Hull KR on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), in a game being broadcast live on Channel 4.

Isa states it’s important that the Warriors take things week by week and enjoy every session throughout the season.

He said: “We are looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to it.

Willie Isa
“It’s what we are here to do, to play rugby league.

“It’s every kid's dream, and we are living it.

“We want to be better as individuals and as a team, we are looking forward to the season kicking off to where we can go.

“It’s important that we improve from last year, but there is also a process to it.

“It’s a cliche, but you’ve got to take it week by week because if you look too far ahead there are other teams that can creep up on you.

“It’s important that we enjoy each week, because each day gives us an important message.

“You only get one 2023 group so we are just here to enjoy it.”

Saturday’s game at Craven Park between Wigan and the Robins is a repeat of last season’s opening round fixture, where Peet’s side came away with a victory.

The pair met two further times in 2022, picking up a win each.

Following this fixture, the Warriors welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium on February 24 in their first home outing of the new campaign.

