Willie Isa says Wigan Warriors will reflect and move forward following their defeat to Leeds Rhinos

Matty Peet’s side were beaten 42-12 at Headingley on Thursday night, as they produced an underwhelming display.

Isa states the Warriors will reflect on the performance and use it as a platform to move forward.

He said: “It’s disappointing, there were a lot of mistakes. We know what we’ve done, especially in the first 40 minutes.

Willie Isa says Wigan Warriors will reflect and learn from their defeat to Leeds

"Credit to Leeds, they played well, and we just need to get back and have a look at things.

"We didn’t help ourselves, or give the best version of ourselves, that’s the most disappointing thing, and Leeds capitalised on it.

"We are always learning. Whether it is a win or a loss, we still reflect. It’s an opportunity for us to go forward.

"Our reaction all starts from training, so we will see how we go. The preparation is key for us.