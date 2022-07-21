The Warriors conceded seven tries in disappointing evening at Headingley, as they suffered a 42-12 loss.

Peet states Wigan have lessons to learn from the game and will need to respond in a number of different ways.

He said: “It’s tough to take, the group is hurting and it was a below par performance. It was probably the first one of the season where we really missed the jump.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

"In reflection, credit has to go to Leeds, they beat us to the punch, outworked us in the key areas of the game and played with loads of desire, which we expected but it still seemed to take us by surprise once they started in the fashion they did, with the athletes they’ve got and the crowd behind them.

"They worked hard for each other and played with a desperation. They pressured us into mistakes.

"I guess it’s one of those games, and it’ll be defined by how we respond, not just next week either, but the next time we are playing in similar circumstances.

"We have to judge ourselves on our last performance, and at the moment that’s it.

"We will learn lessons but I think it’s more of a reminder how you win rugby league games.

"Some of the tries hurt, they won’t be happening again. Those players are hurting inside, it’s not a case of me reading them the right act, even at half time they were really disappointed.

"We’ve got a group where there’s a lot of trust and a lot of honesty, so it’s interesting to see what happens next.