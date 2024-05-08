Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While a timeframe is still yet to be confirmed, the 35-year-old Warriors stalwart is expected to be sidelined long-term following the injury sustained during the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He had played all but one game for the Warriors in 2024 until the injury earlier in April, and scored his first try under the tenure of head coach Peet in the 40-12 victory over Leigh Leopards during Super League Round 7.

Willie Isa suffered a fracture dislocation to his ankle away in the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at Castleford Tigers

The veteran returned to Robin Park for the first time earlier this week since the devastating blow, with Peet providing the latest and praising the character of the back-rower, who is currently in his ninth season at the DW Stadium with 209 appearances to date.

He is one of five players at the reigning Super League champions who remain without a deal beyond the current campaign.

“Willie (Isa) has been back around the group this week, which has been good to see,” Warriors head coach Peet said.

"He’s a long, long way off but it’s great to have him back amongst the group.

“All our supporters know what kind of bloke and what kind of athlete we’re dealing with with Willie Isa.

“He’s determined, an utter professional and a very tough man.