Matty Peet’s side booked their place in the semi-final at Elland Road on May 7, with Jai Field scoring a hat-trick.

Poching states his team couldn’t quite replicate their first half intensity throughout the whole game.

He said: “It’s disappointing to be knocked out at this stage, and that we couldn’t carry on with what we did in the first half. We didn’t quite get back out in the way we wanted, and some of their quality came through.

Willie Poching

“The first half was fantastic for us. To their credit they defended really well, and we had quite a few raids on their goal line. It’s disappointing they got out quite cheaply and scored an opportunist try, which is what the quality teams do, and they did that to us.

“Looking at the score line, I don’t feel like we deserved some of that, but it is what it was. We’ve got to roll ourselves up and get ourselves patched up. The games are coming thick and fast so we can’t dwell on this for too long.