World Club Challenge cancellation a blow to calendar with Wigan Warriors 2025 fixtures incoming

Wigan Warriors’ 2025 Super League fixtures are set to be announced Thursday morning ahead of another title-defending campaign.

However, the World Club Challenge is not expected to be a part of the reigning champions’ schedule after reports emerged earlier this month that a rematch will not go ahead against Penrith Panthers next year.

Following the 9-2 Grand Final triumph over Hull KR at Old Trafford, Wigan made no secret of their desire to play NRL kings Penrith, who won a historic fourth successive Premiership with a 14-6 win over Melbourne Storm.

There will not be a World Club Challenge fixture in 2025

Chief executive Kris Radlinski was exploring all avenues in the hope of organising another mouth-watering fixture between the two respective champions, but logistical issues have ultimately cancelled a rematch.

Penrith bosses had said that there was no room in their calendar to add a World Club Challenge fixture, citing player welfare alongside the quadruple-header in Las Vegas in March.

But Wigan were ready to do whatever it took to play the NRL champions, including a potential trip to Australia to face Ivan Cleary’s outfit.

Superstar Nathan Cleary even suggested the rematch should take place at NRL’s Magic Weekend - but that prospect has been ended after fixtures for the event down under were released.

Penrith are set to play Brisbane Broncos at the 2025 showcase weekend at Suncorp Stadium next May, with Manly Sea Eagles receiving a bye for the round, all but ending any hopes of a World Club Challenge fixture – a blow to the rugby league calendar.

It’s a clash that excites all involved in the sport, and would have had an even bigger build-up with Wigan having won 16-12 at the Brick Community Stadium earlier in February in front of a sell-out crowd, before going on to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

The fixture should be cemented in rugby league’s calendar every year, with consistency expected for such a massive occasion.

However, the Warriors of course have plenty to be excited about in 2025, set to play Warrington Wolves at Allegiant Stadium on March 1. England Women will play Australian Jillaroos, Penrith will face Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders will do battle with New Zealand Warriors in Sin City.

Wigan have also been pencilled in to play Catalans Dragons in Paris in 2026 as part of plans to celebrate the French club's 20-year anniversary.

Meanwhile, the club will confirm its opening fixture of Super League 2025 on Wednesday evening.