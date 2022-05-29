Worst performance of the year won the cup - Wigan Warriors pack star

Liam Marshall's 77th-minute try - off a superb kick by Harry Smith - gave Wigan a 16-14 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Smithies acknowledged his side were lucky to get away with a performance light years away from the semi-final triumph over St Helens.

Morgan Smithies with the Challenge Cup

"It was a tough game, there’s plenty to build on," he said.

"It was probably the worst performance we’ve had all year, but somehow we’ve managed to get the win.

"You literally can’t put it into words. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had on a rugby pitch.

"To win the Challenge Cup, it’s massive. It’s all I ever dreamed of as a young kid...so to go out there and do it is massive.

"I always believe in this team with the players around me...from Faz (Liam Farrell), Jai (Field)...all the players.

"I always have the belief we can do something, and it’s never over whatever time of game."

Smithies was involved in a couple of flashpoints in the second period, which Giants coach Ian Watson felt 'could have been a sin-binning or a sending off, with the contact he made'.

"It wasn’t intentional," Smithies said of the second, more serious, incident.

"It was just a bit dumb. It was a dumb play. I'll learn my lesson and won’t be doing that again.