The LNER Community Stadium, home of York Knights

Wigan Warriors fans will get to enjoy away trips to York Knights and Toulouse Olympique in 2026, with Super League’s expansion to 14 teams being officially confirmed.

Toulouse and York were the two clubs chosen from nine applicants by the seven-strong panel established in August following a decision from the existing Super League clubs to expand the competition, with London Broncos missing out on a spot in the top-flight.

Three of the other applicants – Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC – have already secured their places in next season’s Super League after finishing in the top 12 of the IMG club gradings table, which was published on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Toulouse and York were named 13th and 14th respectively in the IMG grading table, with London in 16th. In addition, York and Toulouse were the Championship’s top teams on the field, contesting the Grand Final, whilst London missed out on the play-offs.

For York, it will be the first time they have been in Super League, whilst it will be Toulouse’s second season in the top tier, having featured in 2022, but suffered relegation in their debut campaign.

Lord Jonathan Caine, the RFL non-executive board member who chaired the panel, said: “After a thorough and robust process, we were pleased to be able to decide that Toulouse Olympique and York Knights will be worthy and deserving additions to the Betfred Super League next season.

“They were 13th and 14th on the club gradings, with a significant lead on any of the other applicants from the Betfred Championship. As was set out on August 19, it was always the panel's intention to use those gradings as one of the criteria in our deliberations, along with enhanced financial scrutiny and an assessment of competitiveness.

"The panel's deliberations were conducted on the basis of fairness, impartiality, independence and confidentiality. The panel was unanimous in its final decision to choose Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

“We thank and congratulate all the clubs who engaged in the process for the quality of their applications – and we look forward to seeing elite rugby league played in the historic cities of Toulouse and York in 2026.”

In addition to Lord Caine, the panel consisted of Abi Ekoku (RFL non-executive director), Peter Hutton (RL Commercial senior non-executive director), Rhodri Jones (RL Commercial managing director), Dermot Power (RFL non-executive director), Graeme Sarjeant (RFL head of legal) and Tony Sutton (RFL).

The panel’s decision follows confirmation of the IMG club grading scores for 2025, with the 14 clubs for Super League 2026 now locked in – Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights.

Wigan fans have a number of road trips to look forward to next year, with Matt Peet’s Warriors set to face Catalans Dragons in Paris at the Stade Jean-Bouin on June 6, to celebrate Catalans’ 20th anniversary in Super League, and the competition’s 30th anniversary.

In summary, Super League will have three new teams next season in Bradford, York and Toulouse, whilst Salford Red Devils drop out of the top-flight.