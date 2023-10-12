Owen Farrell victim of 'unbelievably toxic abuse' based on 'class', claim ex-British Lions duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's the explosive claims of former England forward James Haskell and ex-Ireland back Shane Horgan - both British Lions, who spoke about the situation on their podcast, 'The Good, The Bad & The Rugby'.

"Can I just say one thing firstly?" asked Haskell. "Can everyone just stop having a go at Owen Farrell?

Owen Farrell signs a Wigan Warriors shirt before England's recent World Cup match against Japan in France

"I've never heard such a load of toxic abuse of one player.

"It's awful, and I don't understand what you think you're trying to achieve apart from just trying to bully someone who plays his heart out for his country.

"He's won more than 120 caps, he's the all-time top points scorer, in every team he's played in, all his team-mates love him.

"He cares so much about the game...yes he doesn't play the media game, but what a list of achievements.

"To beat Jonny Wilkinson - a fantastic player - yes in more games.

"But the fact is, it's an amazing achievement, and all he cares about is playing well for England.

"And I think that should be rewarded."

Horgan interjected, and went even further.

"I'm trying to think why it is, because it is unbelievably toxic, and it's directed at him in an unusual fashion,” he said.

"I wonder if it's because he comes from a non-traditional background.

"And it's easier to have a go at the guy who's come from the 'leaguey' background as it were.

"I feel like there's something in that, it's almost like it's a class issue or something.

"Because he takes a ridiculous amount of stick for somebody who should be hailed and lauded."

Farrell's dad, Andy - the Wigan and Great Britain rugby league legend, and now coach of Ireland Rugby Union - spoke recently about the 'bullshit circus' surrounding his son.

After England defence coach Kevin Sinfield - another league icon - compared Owen's treatment to David Beckham's after the 1998 World Cup, Andy replied: “What could I say? I don’t know.

"I’d probably get his mother up here to do an interview with you and you’ll see the human side of the bullshit that’s happening.

"Or maybe get his wife to write a book on it, because then you’ll probably see the impact that it’s having, not just on the professional player, but the families and the human side that goes with it.

“I don’t normally say too much about my son.

"What I probably would say is that the circus that has gone around all of this is absolutely disgusting. Disgusting.

"I suppose those people who have loved their time in the sun will get a few more days to keep going at that.”

Both Owen and Andy are in quarter-final action this weekend as the World Cup reaches its knockout stage.

Ireland face New Zealand on Saturday evening after Wales have played Argentina.