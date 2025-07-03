Owen Farrell: Wiganer set for sensational British and Irish Lions call-up

Owen Farrell in action for the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Owen Farrell is to be called up by the British and Irish Lions if it is confirmed Elliot Daly's tour to Australia is over because of a suspected broken arm.

Farrell is in line to join the Lions squad as the tourists wait for an update on Daly's scan results, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

Daly left the field in the second half of Wednesday's 52-12 victory over Queensland Reds in Brisbane after damaging his left arm while making a tackle.

The veteran of three tours with the elite of British and Irish rugby underwent an X-ray, and it appears unlikely that he will be able to continue.

Although former England captain Farrell is not a like-for-like replacement for his Saracens team-mate, his experience and leadership will be seen as valuable assets in Australia.

However, any call-up would be controversial considering his last Test appearance was in the bronze final of the 2023 World Cup, and his one season in France was unsuccessful by his own standards.

The 33-year-old left Saracens for Racing 92 for the 2024-25 campaign but was limited to 17 appearances due to groin surgery.

He was unable to finish the season because of a concussion sustained in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on May 4, and he subsequently agreed a return to north London for next season.

The Lions play the New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday in Sydney, before meeting the ACT Brumbies in Canberra four days later. The first Test against Australia is on July 19 in Brisbane.