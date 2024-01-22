Owen Farrell's England career over after move to France confirmed
The 32-year-old - who won 112 caps for England - has ended weeks of speculation over his future by agreeing to joining the Paris-based outfit on a two-year deal.
"Racing 92 formalizes the signing of Owen Farrell within its professional men's team," read a Racing statement. "The English international player is committed to two sporting seasons and will join the Ciel et Blanc squad from July 1, 2024.”
Farrell will no longer be able to play for England, who do not select players who ply their trade outside this country.
He announced late last year he was taking a break from Test rugby to prioritise the wellbeing of him and his family, which ruled him out of the forthcoming Six Nations in any case.
However, he will be eligible for next summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, as confirmed by his dad Andy - who will coach the side - earlier this month.
Farrell - a former Wigan St Patricks junior - leaves Saracens after 15 years at the club, whom he joined after following his dad south following Farrell senior's code switch from Wigan Warriors.
He will join some familiar faces at Racing including coach Stuart Lancaster - the former England head coach who gave Farrell junior his first cap in 2012 - and young England wing Henry Arundel.