Owen Farrell's England career - and career in England - is coming to an end after confirmation of his move from Saracens to French club Racing 92 at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old - who won 112 caps for England - has ended weeks of speculation over his future by agreeing to joining the Paris-based outfit on a two-year deal.

"Racing 92 formalizes the signing of Owen Farrell within its professional men's team," read a Racing statement. "The English international player is committed to two sporting seasons and will join the Ciel et Blanc squad from July 1, 2024.”

Farrell will no longer be able to play for England, who do not select players who ply their trade outside this country.

He announced late last year he was taking a break from Test rugby to prioritise the wellbeing of him and his family, which ruled him out of the forthcoming Six Nations in any case.

However, he will be eligible for next summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, as confirmed by his dad Andy - who will coach the side - earlier this month.

Farrell - a former Wigan St Patricks junior - leaves Saracens after 15 years at the club, whom he joined after following his dad south following Farrell senior's code switch from Wigan Warriors.