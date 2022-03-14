Wigan edge past Orrell in a thriller

The home side had the advantage of the wind in the first half, and right from the off Orrell were defending deep in their own half.

And Wigan quickly moved the ball from a penalty across the field to touch down in the corner for the first points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orrell in action

Wigan extended their lead with a penalty on seven minutes to make it 10-0.

Orrell then had the put in at a line out close to their own line, but the ball got tapped down on the Wigan side, enabling them to score their second converted try.

Eventually, Orrell managed to move play into their opponents half and, after a number of pick up and drives, front row Josh Grant forced his way over for 17-5.

Wigan were soon again on the attack and, from a scrum, they broke through the Orrell defence to touch down between the posts for a third converted try.

There was time before the break for Orrell to mount another attack, with No.8 Dan Huxley driving into the Wigan defenders before winger Matt Stott scored to make the half-time score 24-10.

Midway through the second half, a great break by Stott got play into Wigan's 22, and a quickly-tapped penalty resulted in second row Andy Kelly driving over the line, and Chris Brand converting.

With just 10 minutes left, centre Dylan Hartley took Orrell back into Wigan's half, leading to wing forward Max Huxley levelling the scores at 24-24.