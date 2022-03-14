The Yellows managed to hold out for 45 minutes, until Neil Danns opened the scoring for Macc – for whom Savage is director of football – in first half stoppage-time.

Wiganer James Berry doubled the lead within three minutes of the restart, with Tom Clare making it three midway through the second.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Savage

Berry – a product of the Latics Academy – made it four in added time, in front of a bumper crowd of 4,604.

Neighbours Ashton Town weren't in action, but they now have three tough away games in the space of just six days, starting against Daisy Hill.

"Big week of footy for my @ashtontownafc lads,” tweeted manager Lee Bignell. “We have 3 tough away fixtures in six days.

"Big test for our group, but if we work hard and apply ourselves right, the results will be positive.”

Meanwhile, Billinge had to settle for a point as their game with Whaley Bridge Athletic in the Cheshire Football League Premier Division finished 1-1.

In a game of few chances it was no surprise the first-half ended goalless.

Richie Allen got into a great position for the Storks on 10 minutes but was adjudged to be offside, and then a minute later Rob Potter had a fine shot that went just over the bar for the visitors.

On 17 minutes, Daniel Gilbride brought a great save out of Billinge's Gianni Gkiata, as he tipped the ball around the post.

The Storks responded well with a succession of corners but sadly they came to nothing.

However, on 35 minutes, substitute Ellis O'Keefe rattled the Whaley bar from 25 yards.

The second period started brightly as Jake Miller found himself in space but shot narrowly wide for Whaley Bridge.

At the other end, Steve Fawcett's long throw was headed on by Zak Riley only to clear the bar by inches.

On 65 minutes, the game burst into life as Allen found himself bearing down on goal but he hesitated too long and was denied.

From the tackle Whaley counter-attacked and Miller finished powerfully from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

However, the Storks responded and were level 10 minutes later.

Another Fawcett long throw caused havoc in the Bridge defence, and Riley pounced to hit an unstoppable volley into the back of the net.

After the game, Billinge manager Wayne Wardle said: "It wasn’t a classic today, and you could tell we hadn’t played for four weeks due to postponements, and a point was probably a fair result.

“The main thing is the lads got some minutes in after a fallow period where the weather has got the better of us.”

Billinge are at home again next Saturday when Broadheath Central visit Barrows Farm (2pm).

WIGAN AMATEUR LEAGUE

Hag Fold finished runners up in Group A of the Colin Silcock Cup after beating Dog & Gun 4-1.

The victors took the lead through Jonathan Barlow and had made it 2-0 at half-time as Steve Leece fired home.

Andrew Aldred made it 3-0 early in the second half before Aldred added goal number four to take his side into the semi-final, with Scott Wilson’s late goal scant consolation.

In Group B, Cherrybrook slammed Ince Central 5-1 with Jack Prescott claiming a hat-trick, Mattie Glover and Liam Hughes adding the others, while Matthew Hoy netted for Central.

It was Joey Henry Day at Hindley Green where Sutton Junction won 6-2, as the striker scored five and John Green got the other, while Grant Hurst and Louis Gratton-Matthews replied for the losers.

Cherrybrook and Sutton go into the semi-finals.

In the Group B of the Mike Taylor Trophy, Winstanley St Aidans prevailed 1-0 over Digmoor thanks to Mike Smith's last-minute winner, while Wigan Junior Latics won 3-2 at Whelley.

In the Garswood Trophies Premier Division, Leigh Foundry came from behind to beat Gidlow Athletic 3-1.

Cal Broad put Athletic ahead but Daniel Gunning (2) and Matt Rabbitt saw Foundry home.

McHale Baker Wills & Trusts Division Two leaders Leigh Town won 13-0 against Red Lions as Chad Drake - the division's leading scorer - got four, Ryan Green a hat-trick, Shiraz Perviaz two, and Jordan Hill, Ryan Barker, Luke Evans and Damon Sheeley one each.

Digmoor Res, who are behind Town but have games in hand, beat Abram Athletic 4-0 with goals from Matty Howells (2), Connor Hedderick and Michael Chinn.

Sutton Junction Res edged out AFC Wigan Res by the odd goal in three, with Rob Fenney and Aaron Shaw scoring for the former and Connor McKeown replying for the latter.

Wigan Rovers came from behind to draw 3-3 with Ormskirk.

SOUTH LANCS COUNTIES

Intermediate Cup quarter-final: Clay Brow Reserves 3 The Liver 0

President's Cup quarter-final: Standish Sabres 3 Digmoor 0

Chairman's Cup semi-final: Orrell Athletic 1 Hawkley Athletic 0

Unity Cup semi-final: Leigh Foundry 2 Olympic AFC 1

Unity Cup quarter-final: Digmoor Res P v P FC Westhoughton

Community Cup semi-final: Hag Fold 1 FC Culcheth 2

Premier: Rylands 1 AFC Botanical 1, Town Green Athletic 0 Cheshire Rangers 3, Penlake 6 Leigh Rovers 0

Division One: Ormskirk Cavaliers 3 AFC Haydock 6, Griffin FC 7 Astley Village FC 2, FC St Paul's 2 v 3 Clay Brow A

Division Two: Bridge Celtic 0 Windle Labour 6, Aspull JFC 1 AFC Leigh 4, Gerard Athletic Res 3 Crispin 2, Golborne Sports 3 Horwich St Mary's 5, Skelmersdale Youth P v P Daisy Hill

Division Three: FC Leigh Lions 1 Standish Park Rangers 2, Springfield 0 AFC Wigan 2, Pennington 3 Hindley Juniors 2