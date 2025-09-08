Wigan were too good for neighbours Aspull at the weekend

Wigan travelled over the hill to Aspull in their own version of a 'Rivals Round' in ADM League Division One and came away with a convincing 39-26 victory.

The home side narrowly avoided relegation last season, with victory on the final day, while the visitors celebrated back-to-back promotions to become newcomers to this level.

Conditions were perfect for running rugby and Aspull were the first to capitalise with a break from 30 yards, which was finished by the strong running outside centre.

The conversion was added to take Aspull into a 7-0 lead with just two minutes on the clock. But Wigan soon found their footing in the game.

With less than 10 minutes gone, Wigan worked into the Aspull 22 before shipping the ball out to rangy second row Adam Pierce, who forced the ball over, with Joss Parker's conversion levelling it.

Aspull found themselves under constant pressure, and just five minutes had passed when an attempted clearance was played high and deep into the Wigan backline.

Nathan Butler fielded the ball at full-back and set on his way, making good ground before chipping through for Logan Astley to collect and score under the posts.

Parker added the conversion, and Wigan set about pressing home their dominance with a scrum on the Aspull five-metre line.

The ball was taken up by No.8 George Lowe, who managed to offload the ball to Will Morgan, who finished in the corner for a 7-19 lead after 25 minutes.

Aspull did their damnedest to get back into the game, and managed to keep hold of the ball long enough to work into the Wigan 22.

However, Ollie Morgan was having none of it, and the wily scrum-half ripped the ball and set Wigan on the counter attack.

With the ball immediately sprayed out left, Wigan wing Jack Proffitt took the ball all the way from his own 22 to finish under the sticks.

Parker added the conversion before, on the stroke of half-time, Wigan were awarded a penalty which was slotted over for a 29-7 lead at the half.

Aspull regrouped at half-time and started to work their way back into the game.

Under pressure, the Wigan side’s discipline started to slip and they suddenly found themselves with two in the sin bin.

Against 13 men, Aspull started to dominate the possession and territory and managed to trundle one over for a score in the 17th minute of the second half.

And Aspull then pressed home their numerical advantage, using the overlap well to add another converted score shortly after to make it 29-19.

With 10 minutes to go, and with Wigan back up to full strength, the visitors set about widening the margin once again.

A Wigan penalty was kicked into the corner for an attacking line-out, which was taken in close before Kilian Wallace forced himself over for the score that broke Aspull hearts.

And Wigan put Aspull to the sword once more before full-time, Astley making a break into the home 22 and putting an inch-perfect flat pass into the arms of Will Morgan, who scored his second try.

Aspull managed a consolation score with the last play of the game but Wigan were good value for their win.

Wigan welcome Tarleton to Douglas Valley on Saturday (3pm).